Colombia’s protests: live updates from four cities

Ten freelance journalists throughout Colombia are reporting live on protests against the far-right government of President Ivan Duque on Tuesday.

Colombia Reports additionally is monitoring social organizations and citizen reporters from all over the country to provide a live feed on the national strike and associated protests.

10:55 | Cali protests on the way

Anti-government protesters gathered in the east of Cali, Colombia’s third largest city, for protests.

Cali is the city w the 2nd-largest black population in Latin America. Throughout the #ColombiaProtests, police disproportionately targeted black communities throughout the city. Despite constant warnings by black organizers, racist state violence has been largely unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/Ss5ifsu0wl — Anthony Dest (@AnthonyDest) July 20, 2021

10:50 | Drummers warming up Bogota protesters

Drummers are warming up gathering protesters in the capital Bogota.

10:40AM | Banners hung upside down

People throughout Colombia hung their banners upside down in protest of the human rights violations committed during Duque’s administration.

#IndependenciaDeColombia

Luchemos porque esta Patria que amo sea verdaderamente libre e independiente. #20Julio #ParoNacional20J pic.twitter.com/x106S4e2cg — la loca de los gatos (@Dorotea44gatos) July 20, 2021

In Congress, where the president was formally inaugurating the new legislative year, opposition lawmakers also reversed the national banner.

Usamos los cascos para recordarle al país el momento que vivimos, un homenaje a las decenas de jóvenes que murieron en las protestas del Paro Nacional y todos aquellos resultaron heridos. Un acto simbólico con un mensaje de dignidad y de verdadera independencia. pic.twitter.com/frY0pVZd3I — María José Pizarro Rodríguez (@PizarroMariaJo) July 20, 2021

9:50AM | “Massive participation” in Santa Marta protest

Press agency RPTV reports a “massive participation” in protests in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta.

#ParoNacional20J l 🇨🇴 Masiva participación de ciudadanos en Santa Marta en la marcha convocada por el Comité Departamental del #paro. Sindicatos, fuerzas políticas, gestores culturales y deportivos se movilizan hacia el centro de la ciudad.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TWcau8Juy7 — NOTICIAS RPTV (@NoticiasRPTV) July 20, 2021

9:30AM | President Ivan Duque in Congress

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque commemorated those who died of the COVID-19 during the pandemic and praised his own response while inaugurating a new legislative year in the capitol.

Al iniciar su discurso en la instalación de las sesiones ordinarias del Congreso de la República para el periodo 2021-2022, el Presidente @IvanDuque, rindió un sentido homenaje a las víctimas que ha dejado el covid-19 en Colombia y el mundo. pic.twitter.com/b0KahumRVj — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) July 20, 2021

8:49AM | Colombia Reports receives veiled death threat

Colombia Reports received a veiled death threat from a far-right activist from Cali after urging the armed men “not to shoot yourself in the foot.”

In your head plis — Lucho (@luizaomvp) July 20, 2021

8:30AM | Armed men allegedly meet in wealthy neighborhood in Cali.

Armed men say they are meeting with community leaders of the wealthy Ciudad Jardin and Pance neighborhoods in the south of Cali “to see how we will proceed today against the vandals.”

Estamos reunidos con las JAC de Ciudad Jardín y Pance, para ver cómo procederemos el día de hoy contra los vándalos. #paronacional20Jul pic.twitter.com/Xjz9GUJl4Q — Lucho (@luizaomvp) July 20, 2021

8:15AM | All quiet in locked down center of Bogota

Bogota journalist Mauricio reports that all is quiet in downtown Bogota where police have closed entries to the central Bolivar Square where the capitol is located.

8:00AM | Police goes on charm offensive

The National Police, which is suspected of killing at least 25 of the 74 people who were murdered during the protests, embarks on a patriotic charm offensive.

7:30AM | Indigenous protesters expected in Bogota

Members of the Nasa people have been traveling from southwest Colombia to the capital Bogota overnight and should be arriving in the capital in the morning.