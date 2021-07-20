Graffiti in Cali saying: "Genocide" (Image: Anthony Dest)
Colombia’s protests: live updates from four cities

by Adriaan Alsema

Ten freelance journalists throughout Colombia are reporting live on protests against the far-right government of President Ivan Duque on Tuesday.

Colombia Reports additionally is monitoring social organizations and citizen reporters from all over the country to provide a live feed on the national strike and associated protests.

10:55 | Cali protests on the way

Anti-government protesters gathered in the east of Cali, Colombia’s third largest city, for protests.

10:50 | Drummers warming up Bogota protesters

Drummers are warming up gathering protesters in the capital Bogota.

10:40AM | Banners hung upside down

People throughout Colombia hung their banners upside down in protest of the human rights violations committed during Duque’s administration.

In Congress, where the president was formally inaugurating the new legislative year, opposition lawmakers also reversed the national banner.

9:50AM | “Massive participation” in Santa Marta protest

Press agency RPTV reports a “massive participation” in protests in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta.

9:30AM | President Ivan Duque in Congress

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque commemorated those who died of the COVID-19 during the pandemic and praised his own response while inaugurating a new legislative year in the capitol.

8:49AM | Colombia Reports receives veiled death threat

Colombia Reports received a veiled death threat from a far-right activist from Cali after urging the armed men “not to shoot yourself in the foot.”

8:30AM | Armed men allegedly meet in wealthy neighborhood in Cali.

Armed men say they are meeting with community leaders of the wealthy Ciudad Jardin and Pance neighborhoods in the south of Cali “to see how we will proceed today against the vandals.”

8:15AM | All quiet in locked down center of Bogota

Bogota journalist Mauricio reports that all is quiet in downtown Bogota where police have closed entries to the central Bolivar Square where the capitol is located.

8:00AM | Police goes on charm offensive

The National Police, which is suspected of killing at least 25 of the 74 people who were murdered during the protests, embarks on a patriotic charm offensive.

7:30AM | Indigenous protesters expected in Bogota

Members of the Nasa people have been traveling from southwest Colombia to the capital Bogota overnight and should be arriving in the capital in the morning.