Colombia’s Nairo Quintana nabs Tour de France stage victory

Colombia’s star rider Nairo Quintana nabbed his first victory in the Tour de France on Wednesday.

The climber from Boyaca proved to be too strong for his competitors during the 65-kilometer mountain stage of which 42 were uphill.

Quintana dealt a major blow to his main rival, Chris Froome from Britain, who finished one minute and 35 seconds after the Colombian.

Whether Quintana’s victory is enough to eventually secure a spot at the podium in Paris is uncertain; he currently stands fifth in the general classification and needs another minute to overtake his British rival.

Froome’s compatriot Geraint Thomas kept the yellow jersey and a three and a half minute advantage over Quintana, who couldn’t find his form until Wednesday’s mountain stage.

Quintana’s victory is the third for Colombia at this year’s Tour de France; sprinter Fernando Gaviria won two stages in the first week of racing.

