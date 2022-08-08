Colombia’s largest paramilitary group announces unilateral ceasefire

A pamphlet signed by the AGC announced an immediate unilateral ceasefire by Colombia’s largest paramilitary organization on Sunday.

In the online announcement, the paramilitary organization said that they had “declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities as an expression of goodwill” to the government of President Gustavo Petro, who took office on Sunday.

Finally the regime of outgoing President Ivan Duque, which is representative of all the things that must change in a country to finally achieve its elusive peace, comes to an end.

AGC

The AGC previously said that they were willing to negotiate the demobilization of their organization, which was formed by dissidents of the now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC.

Petro on multiple occasions has said that he would seek to negotiate the dismantling of groups like the AGC and guerrilla group ELN.

We have the best will to join the exploratory peace talks that Gustavo Petro has announced since the moment of his election. We believe this is the best decision for the forgotten Colombia that we represent.

AGC

Other paramilitary organizations and jailed former commanders of the AUC have also said they want to be involved in talks to achieve “total peace” in Colombia.

In his inaugural address, Petro on Sunday called on “all the armed groups to lay down their arms in the mists of the past, to accept legal benefits in exchange for peace, in exchange for the definitive non-repetition of violence.”

We will work tirelessly to bring peace and tranquility to every corner of Colombia. This is the government of life, of peace, and it will be remembered as such.

President Gustavo Petro

The AGC’s extradited former commander, “Otoniel,” first announced talks in 2017 when former President Juan Manuel Santos was in office.

These talks were abandoned by Duque after which the paramilitaries embarked on a major offensive to expand their territorial control.