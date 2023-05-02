Colombia’s government and ELN rebels begin ceasefire talks

Representatives of Colombia’s government and guerrilla group ELN met in Cuba to negotiate a ceasefire ahead of a possible end to decades of armed conflict.

The peace talks in the Cuban capital Havana follow rounds in Venezuela and Mexico.

During these negotiations, the warring parties agreed on humanitarian relief for the civilian population in guerrilla-controlled territory and jailed guerrillas.

ELN representative “Pablo Beltran” told media that the negotiators will evaluate the promised humanitarian relief and negotiate a ceasefire “that works 100%.”

“We came to this round to come to an agreement about a ceasefire,” said the guerrillas’ lead negotiator.

Beltran stressed that negotiating a ceasefire is “complex” as the guerrilla group has been fighting State security forces as well as rival illegal armed groups like the EMC and the AGC.

Consequently, a deal with the government of President Gustavo Petro would only end hostilities between the ELN and the security forces, according to the guerrilla negotiator.

Beltran did not respond to a recent call made by the commander of the EMC, “Ivan Mordisco,” to end armed conflict between the two guerrilla groups.

As part of his “Total Peace” policy, Petro resumed talks with the ELN and is expected to kick off formal peace talks with Mordisco’s guerrilla group later this month.

The president’s intention is to successfully negotiate the demobilization and disarmament of multiple illegal armed groups while implementing a 2016 peace deal with the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC.