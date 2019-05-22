Colombia’s former chief prosecutor one step closer to being an alleged criminal

Days after the US embassy called Colombia’s former chief prosecutor a “great patriot,” a special prosecutor is reportedly close to asking congress to consider a criminal investigation against him.

Former chief prosecutor Nestor Humberto Martinez resigned and left the country last week after the country’s war crimes tribunal ordered investigations into apparent gross misconduct by Martinez, the prosecution and the DEA.

According to Blu Radio, Martinez and the prosecution are close to further embarrassment by a pending report of the special prosecutor who has been investigating government corruption.

Special Prosecutor Leonardo Espinosa will reportedly ask Congress to consider opening a criminal investigation into possible corruption and obstruction of justice by Martinez in relation to the Odebrecht bribery scandal.

Multiple of Martinez’ subordinates could also face criminal charges because of irregularities found in the criminal investigations against businessmen allegedly involved in the bribery scandal.

The possible criminal conduct of the former Prosecutor General and the prosecutors working for him were found in only a few of the investigations that were removed from the prosecution because of Martinez’ conflict of interest.

The majority of the investigations related to the international corruption scandal still lie with the prosecution.

Espinosa reportedly will also sink plea bargains made between the prosecution and four businessmen who allegedly helped Odebrecht and Grupo Aval subsidiary Corficolombiana launder bribes.

Martinez evaded a Supreme Court hearing about whether these investigations should also be removed from the Prosecutor General’s Office by resigning last week and will make the special prosecutor redundant once the Supreme Court elects a new Prosecutor General.

Martinez’ former employer, banking conglomerate Grupo Aval, is investigated by the US Department of Justice over its established involvement in the bribery of government officials.

Whether the special prosecutor’s report will effectively lead to a criminal investigation of Martinez is unforeseeable.

Multiple political parties, President Ivan Duque and the son of Colombia’s richest man have been implicated in the Odebrecht scandal that has sunk public confidence in the country’s justice system.