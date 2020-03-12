Colombia’s coronavirus measures for visitors

Colombia’s migration and health authorities imposed stricter checks on all incoming travelers on Thursday to minimize public health threats posed by the coronavirus=.

Additionally, President Ivan Duque announced measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector, which is expected to be hit hard.

The health check and tracking mechanisms are unprecedented. The compulsory isolation of people traveling from China, France, Italy and Spain alone would affect approximately 60,000 people every month, according to Migracion Colombia.

The risk level of countries could change depending on the global development of the pandemic.

Measures compulsory for all incoming travelers

All Colombian and foreigner travelers entering the country will be obliged to fill in a form related to where they have been, how they can be tracked and their current state of health.

Travelers from or who have been in high or extreme risk countries will have to fill in this online form before traveling in order to allow health authorities to prepare for their arrival.

Travelers from countries not considered high risk can also fill in the form after arrival at available wifi spots.

The information will be made available to migration and health authorities for risk assessment and tracking purposes.

Any foreigner who refuses to cooperate with migration or health authorities could be denied entry to the country and be returned immediately.

All visitors will be given information on how to attend medical services in case of illness or contagion suspicions

High risk measures

Compulsory medical testing on arrival

China

Ecuador

France

Germany

Iran

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Spain

United States

Travelers from or who have been in countries deemed as high and extreme risk will be separated on arrival and undergo a compulsory medical test to clear them of suspicion they may be carrying or fallen ill to the coronavirus.

These visitors may also be asked questions about their state of health, where they have been and where they are going for tracking purposes.

According to Migracion Colombia, this would affect some 24,000 incoming travelers every day.

Unless health officials suspect infection, these visitors will be free to travel. In cases officials do suspect infection, cooperation with subsequent procedures is compulsory and could include self-imposed isolation or hospitalization.

Extreme risk measures

Self-imposed isolation

China

Spain

Italy

France

Travelers from or who have been in countries deemed as extreme risk must agree to a compulsory two-week isolation at home or in their hotel.

Travelers from countries deemed as extreme risk who are unable to commit to this self-imposed quarantine are recommended to cancel or postpone their trip.

Migration officials will verify compliance through daily check-ins through a mobile app and have the authority to impose sanctions in cases of non-compliance.

If these extreme risk visitors are cleared after their two-week isolation, they will be free to travel.

Cruise ship measures

Cruise ships will only be allowed to disembark until previous verification with the crew about the origin and the state of health of passengers.

The risk levels of countries and the consequential government response may change depending on the global development of the corona virus pandemic.

Colombia Reports will update information provided by the migration authority in the event of changes.