Colombia’s congress agrees to government budget hike

Colombia’s congress agreed to add $4.1 billion (COP16.9 trillion) to the government’s budget for this year.

According to the government of President Gustavo Petro, a tax reform that was approved last year resulted in an increase of tax revenue.

After the addition of these funds, the government’s 2023 budget will be $108.3 billion (COP422.5 trillion).

According to Finance Minister Diego Guevara, the additional budget will be used to counter an economic slowdown.

The additional COP16.9 trillion in spending will be earmarked as a priority to boost reactivation, with an emphasis on programs and projects with the greatest potential to generate multiplier effects on economic activity during the second half of 2023.

Finance Minister Diego Guevara

The increase in spending seeks improved success in priority programs for the

Priorities

Secure rural reform

Combat hunger

Strengthen housing subsidies

Promote land registry

Make higher education more accessible

Guarantee health insurance

Subsidize energy consumption

Improve road infrastructure

Reform pension system

Protect the environment

The funds will be sent to the ministries and agencies that may help implement the government priority policies.

Top benefactors