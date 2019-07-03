Colombia’s centrist opposition leader recovers senate seat

Colombia’s State Council overruled the country’s National Electoral Council (CNE) on Tuesday and returned the leader of the centrist Green Alliance party his seat in the senate.

The CNE controversially removed popular anti-corruption Senator Antanas Mockus in April at the request of a mafia lawyer with alleged ties to minority coalition parties Democratic Center and Citizens Option.

Mockus successfully challenged the decision at the State Council, which ruled the CNE had violated Mockus’ right to due process by removing the senator while his case was still with the high court.

The Green Alliance leader, one of Colombia’s few popular politicians, had already been absolved of the charge he was not allowed to take part in the elections because one of foundations was employed by the government of former President Juan Manuel Santos.

The ruling further deteriorates the reputation of the CNE, which has been accused of allowing political convenience to prevail over the rule of law.

Previous intents to reform the council and make it independent of the country’s notoriously corrupt political parties have failed.

None of this matters anymore to Mockus, who will be allowed back in the senate and lead his opposition party when Congress returns from recess on July 20.