Colombia’s anti-government protests: young vs old, not left vs right

If you support Colombia’s President Ivan Duque, you are in the minority and probably older than 55, according to a recent poll.

Pollster Yanhaas released the results of its latest presidential approval rating on Monday, confirming Duque’s fall from grace in the country that elected him president only 16 months ago.

According to the pollster, Duque’s disapproval rating has soared to 78% while his approval rating has dropped from 23% in October to 15% this month.

Duque’s approval rating

Source: Colombia Reports Data

Alone among pollsters, Yanhaas has been asking interviewees’ age, allowing its polling results to demonstrate the generational division that has fueled anti-government protests over the past weeks.

While Duque has lost the support of Colombians of all ages, the president is particularly disapproved of by Colombians younger than 35.

Duque’s approval rating per age bracket