Colombia’s ‘Aguilas Negras’ declare journalists ‘military objective’

Nine journalists from southwest Colombia were declared “military objectives” on Thursday in a general threat to journalists signed by far-right group Aguilas Negras.

According to the pamphlet that appeared in southwest Colombia, “we have already demonstrated to the candidates, journalists and supposed social leaders that we are exterminating them.”

The central command of the Black Eagles has declared those who camouflage their exercise of journalists campaigning to win adepts or in other cases votes a military objective. Journalists of large media and their collaborators will also be visited as we did with those who believe themselves to be very leftist.

Aguilas Negras

Among those declared military objectives are local journalists from Nariño, correspondents from national media in the southwestern province and the director of the Nariño Journalist Association.

One of the journalists on the Aguilas Negras’ list, Natalia Vabrera, was forced to flee Nariño earlier this month after receiving death threats by phone.

Threatened journalists

Francisco Teran (Periodico Punto)

Lucy Saldaña (Todelar Radio)

Paulo Paz (W Radio)

Wiston Virachacha (Romantica Estereo)

Eduardo Botina (Telepasto)

Nathalia Cabrera (Radio Nacional)

Luis Murillo (Nariño Journalist Association)

Miguel Angel Villarreal (Nariño Television)

Lorena Caicedo (Noticias Uno)

The death threat followed three months after the assassination of Nariño radio host Libardo Montenegro of Samaniega Estereo whose radio station took part in the Radio Stations for Peace project.

Montenegro is one of three journalists who have been assassinated in Colombia so far this year. In none of the cases authorities were able to determine a suspect.

The far-right group has been sending death threats to journalists, community leader for years and more recently to candidates in local elections.

Nevertheless, the authorities formally deny the existence of the far-right group many believe is linked to the military.

Press freedom organization FLIP did not immediately respond to the latest threat.