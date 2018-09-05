Colombian priest caught performing oral sex in Miami

Police in Miami have arrested a Colombian priest for engaging in oral sex with another priests in a public place.

Father Edwin Giraldo, 30, was arrested Monday by Miami Beach Police along with fellow priest, Father Diego Berrio, 39, in Miami, Florida.

The two were having oral sex in full view of the public passing by in the tourist area of Ocean Drive and the sidewalk

When police approached the car, they needed to knock on the window to get the attention of the two men. .

“I observed defendant Berrio in the passenger seat, performing oral sex on defendant Giraldo who was seated in the driver’s seat. Giraldo’s pants were unzipped and his genitals exposed,” the Miami Herald quoted the arresting officer as saying.

Berrio has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior along with Giraldo, who was in the driver’s seat of the Volkswagen Beetle with his genitals exposed.

Giraldo was released from custody on a bond of $1,500 while Berrio was released on a bond of $250.

The police report stated that each gave his occupation as ‘priest’ and the address for the Mission of San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.

Originally from the city of Soacha in central Colombia, Giraldo had moved to Chicago but has now been removed from his position. He had served as an outside priest in the local diocese for the month of August this year but will not have any further involvement in the parish.

Following the arrest, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced that both priests would no longer be permitted to work as priests in the archdiocese.

“Archdiocese representatives have been in contact with Fr. Cortes’ home diocese of Soacha, Colombia and informed them that Fr. Cortes will not be granted additional faculties to minister in the Archdiocese of Chicago,” the statement read.

Additionally Fr. Berrio has had faculties to minister withdrawn in the Archdiocese of Chicago following the revelations.

