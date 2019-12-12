Colombia using ‘intimidation and terror’ to quell anti-government protests

Colombia’s largest labor union accused the government of President Ivan Duque on Wednesday of using “intimidation and terror” tactics to quell ongoing anti-government protests.

In a press statement, labor union CUT rejected the police kidnapping of three students, one of whom was rescued by vigilant civilians on Tuesday while one was still missing on Thursday morning.

Once again there is evidence of the policy of terror and intimidation of the government of Mr. Duque, of wanting to silence the demands of the Colombian people in their 22 days of national strike that we carry to date.

Labor union CUT

The CUT’s claim followed weeks after press freedom foundation FLIP accused the government of intimidating media ahead of the November 21 national strike and days after FLIP denounced the unlawful arrests of journalists.

Bogota mayor Enrique Peñalosa said last month that a terror campaign in Bogota was an “orchestrated plot to sow terror” before evidence emerged of police participation.

The apparent state participation in this terror campaign is currently being investigated by lawmakers, human rights groups and international organizations.

The CUT has been one of the leading organizers of national strikes, which triggered mass protests against the government of unpopular President Ivan Duque.

While talks to end these protests are deadlocked because of the government’s refusal to negotiate, the labor union, the government and business representatives are currently negotiating a minimum wage hike that would take force on January 1 next year.