Colombia suggests top guerrilla leader killed in Venezuela

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque suggested on Saturday that FARC dissident leader “Ivan Márquez” was killed in Venezuela.

In a tweet, Duque said that military intelligence was “verifying” whether the former political chief of the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC was killed in the neighboring country.

Marquez founded the “Segunda Marquetalia” group in 2019 after abandoning the ongoing peace process with two dozen of his former subordinates.

The group previously confirmed that three other founding members of the guerrilla group were killed in Venezuela.

Segunda Marquetalia has been at war with the “Southeastern Bloc” that split from the FARC in 2016.

Both groups have been trying to redound their former guerrilla organization and retake control over former guerrilla territory that was abandoned by the FARC in 2017.

The fighting between the dissidents and other illegal armed groups has surged violence in parts of Colombia’s countryside.