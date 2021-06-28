Colombia steps up COVID-19 vaccination as pandemic rages

Colombia´s health authorities have stepped up the government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive as the pandemic is collapsing hospitals throughout the country.

More than 4,630 people died of the coronavirus over the past week, the deadliest of the pandemic, according to Health Ministry statistics that were published on Sunday.

More than 187,000 people are currently diagnosed with the virus, putting an unprecedented pressure on hospitals throughout Colombia.

Coronavirus infections and deaths

Vaccination drive finally on schedule

Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said that more than 17 million people have received at least one coronavirus jab.

Almost 6 million people have been fully vaccinated after regional health authorities dramatically stepped up administering vaccine shots.

The acceleration of the National Vaccination Plan allowed the health minister to claim that the unprecedented vaccination drive is on schedule.

Ruiz and President Ivan Duque have vowed to vaccinate more than 35 million people before the end of the year.

National Vaccination Plan rollout

Healthcare organizations slam government

Healthcare organizations continued to blast the government for not responding to the surge in infections that has collapsed much of Colombia’s healthcare system.

The Alliance for Health and Life, a coalition of more than 150 healthcare organizations, claimed that the government’s economic reactivation plan ¨puts the population at imminent risk.¨

The healthcare organizations urged for a ¨thorough and effective strategy¨ to deal with the healthcare collapse.

Duque and Ruiz have failed to respond to the healthcare organizations or even acknowledge the aggravating crisis that has saturated hospitals´ capacity to provide emergency and intensive care.