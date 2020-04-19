Colombia Reports invites lab workers to report irregularities and abuses

Colombia Reports And Colombiano Indignado invite employees of laboratories testing coronavirus samples for the National Health Service (INS) to report irregularities and abuses.

This website has received complaints and seen evidence that lab workers are suffering harassment and that some labs are selling tests for profit, which would be in violation of the protocol put in place by the INS.

In order to get a more complete picture of the situation, we ask all (former) employees of this network of laboratories to provide us with information to get an idea of how common labor rights abuses and unethical practices about the processing of coronavirus tests are.

This information would include reductions of salaries, intimidation and other forms of labor abuse, corruption, unsafe working conditions, the prioritization of profit over the contingency of a pandemic, among others.

The Colombian Medical Federation (FMC) is also receiving complaints in order to learn about the national situation and propose solutions.

If you want to leave your complaints with the FMC, you can do so here.

Because we know that some of you have been intimidated, your information and your identity will remain confidential. We will not compromise your anonymity unless you tell us otherwise.

Journalists have the obligation to protect our sources and we will. If we learn of any kind of retaliation or with hunt, we will report this with the competent authorities, the INS and the Colombian Medical Federation immediately.

Tell us your story