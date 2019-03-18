War and peace

Colombia set for mass protests in support of war crimes tribunal

by Adriaan Alsema March 18, 2019

Supporters of peace in Colombia have organized massive protests for Monday after President Ivan Duque controversially blocked the ratification of a war crimes tribunal.

The protests are promoted by a broad coalition of centrist and leftist political parties, labor unions and victim organizations that claim Duque abused his power to block the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP).

Protest marches are set to be held in major cities across the globe and throughout Colombia’s capital cities. Residents of smaller towns have been asked to gather on their town’s central square.

Europe

London – Parliament Square – 5:30PM
Paris – Trocadera / Parvis des Droits de l’Homme – 7PM
Barcelona – Po de la Figuera – 6PM

United States

New York City – Times Square – 6PM
Miami – 301 Biscayne Blvd – 6PM

Colombia

Bogota – District Planetarium – 5PM
Medellin – Parque de los Deseos – 5PM
Cali – Plazoleta de San Francisco – 5PM
Barranquilla – Parque Esthercita Forero at 5:30PM
Cartagena – India Catalina – 5PM
Bucaramaga – Parque San Pio – 5PM
Cucuta – Antiguo Parque Telecom – 5PM
Ibague – Plaza Murillo Toro – 5PM
Popayan – Parque Caldas – 5PM
Neiva – Parque Santander – 5PM
Monteria – Parque de la Catedral – 5PM
Tunja – Plazoleta San Francisco – 5PM
Valledupar – Plazoleta de la Gobernacion – 5PM

Pereira – Plaza de Bolivar – 5PM

Pasto – Plaza de Nariño – 5PM