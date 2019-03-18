Colombia set for mass protests in support of war crimes tribunal

Supporters of peace in Colombia have organized massive protests for Monday after President Ivan Duque controversially blocked the ratification of a war crimes tribunal.

The protests are promoted by a broad coalition of centrist and leftist political parties, labor unions and victim organizations that claim Duque abused his power to block the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP).

Protest marches are set to be held in major cities across the globe and throughout Colombia’s capital cities. Residents of smaller towns have been asked to gather on their town’s central square.

Europe

London – Parliament Square – 5:30PM

Paris – Trocadera / Parvis des Droits de l’Homme – 7PM

Barcelona – Po de la Figuera – 6PM

United States

New York City – Times Square – 6PM

Miami – 301 Biscayne Blvd – 6PM

Colombia

Bogota – District Planetarium – 5PM

Medellin – Parque de los Deseos – 5PM

Cali – Plazoleta de San Francisco – 5PM

Barranquilla – Parque Esthercita Forero at 5:30PM

Cartagena – India Catalina – 5PM

Bucaramaga – Parque San Pio – 5PM

Cucuta – Antiguo Parque Telecom – 5PM

Ibague – Plaza Murillo Toro – 5PM

Popayan – Parque Caldas – 5PM

Neiva – Parque Santander – 5PM

Monteria – Parque de la Catedral – 5PM

Tunja – Plazoleta San Francisco – 5PM

Valledupar – Plazoleta de la Gobernacion – 5PM

Pereira – Plaza de Bolivar – 5PM

Pasto – Plaza de Nariño – 5PM