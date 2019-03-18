Colombia set for mass protests in support of war crimes tribunal

Supporters of peace in Colombia have organized massive protests for Monday after President Ivan Duque controversially blocked the ratification of a war crimes tribunal.
The protests are promoted by a broad coalition of centrist and leftist political parties, labor unions and victim organizations that claim Duque abused his power to block the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP).
Protest marches are set to be held in major cities across the globe and throughout Colombia’s capital cities. Residents of smaller towns have been asked to gather on their town’s central square.