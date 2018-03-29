Colombia pop singer ‘kills manager with crucifix’

A singer from the northwest Colombia was hospitalized on Wednesday after allegedly butchering his manager in a drug-induced religious frenzy.

Pablo Gutierrez, who enjoys popularity with his romantic songs in the Antioquia province, allegedly murdered his 78-year-old manager in the house where both lived.

Neighbors from the town of La Ceja told local media that the singer left the home covered in blood while waving a broken crucifix and shouting “I removed the devil from him.”

Just before, the neighbors heard screams and loud music coming from the apartment.

Police found the victim beaten to death inside the home and arrested the singer.

A judge ordered Gutierrez to be locked up under psychiatric supervision while prosecutors investigate the homicide.

The singer had published his new “hit” online 12 hours before the incident.

