Colombia police arrests fake shaman on extortion charges

Police in southern Colombia said Tuesday that they arrested a fake shaman who used his self-proclaimed ability to cast spells to extort victims.

The 37-year-old man was arrested in the city of Florencia, Caqueta, after multiple reports of extortion.

Anti-extortion Police commander General Fernando Murillo told the press that the man was arrested after one of his victims reported she had given the suspect more than $30,000 to prevent a bad spell.

“Thanks to thorough intelligence work we were able to make the arrest,” Murillo said.

According to the police commander, the man is suspected of having extorted at least 10 people and that “we are expecting more complaints.”

“He would meet his victims on the street and convinced them to witness his powers. He made them go to hotels where he showed his shaman’s attire, gain their trust and learn about their private lives,” according to the police chief.

“He threatened to cast a spell so they wouldn’t have a happy future” unless his victims paid money.

Murillo called on people not to believe paranormal extortionists and not fear to report them.

