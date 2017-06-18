Colombia obstructs journalists from covering FARC disarmament: Reporters Without Borders

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Colombian press freedom foundation FLIP have complained journalists are being obstructed by authorities when trying to report on the demobilization of FARC guerrillas.

According to the two organizations, members of the military have been taking pictures of and verifying credentials of journalist who want to visit demobilization camps, effectively retaining them for hours.

Additionally, the press organizations said, members of the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, consisting of representatives of the United Nations, the Colombian state and the FARC, have restricted journalists’ access to the sites where FARC guerrillas and militia members are in the process of disarmament.

To evade the authorities, journalists have received help from local social organizations in order to get access to the camps, the FLIP and RSF said.

Lastly, the organizations denounced apparent discriminatory practices that impede local journalists from doing their job as easily as their colleagues from national and international media.

Local media journalists complain that when they have requested interviews with a FARC leader, they have noticed that their process has been more cumbersome than that of journalists from national or international media, who have had priority for coverage.

Reporters Without Borders / Foundation for the Freedom of Press

The two organization has requested a response to the alleged restrictions on the freedom of press from the joint UN-government-FARC commission, but “there hasn’t been any type of response from the delegates.”

The organizations went public to ask the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism to clarify the reasons of the journalists’ concerns.

The organizations request the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism to clarify these situations and ensure the journalistic coverage of the media without any discriminatory treatment. Informative plurality in these cases strengthens public debate and contributes to the monitoring and verification that civil society as a whole needs to accompany disarmament processes.

Reporters Without Borders / Foundation for the Freedom of Press

In the peace deal, the FARC and the government have agreed that the disarmament process of the guerrillas is not done in public ceremonies, or “media shows” as the FARC has referred to them.

However, the deal and the law in no way impedes or could impede journalists from covering the disarmament process on their own account as they are independent from the formerly warring parties.

Consequently, the reporting on the FARC’s demobilization and disarmament, a process marred by delays and irregularities, is only possible using photo or video material made available by the UN Mission in Colombia, the government and the FARC.

It has been barely six months and already the abandonment of arms is in full process. Not only the abandonment of the arms is being fulfilled, but rest of the points of the agreement are too. None of this is easy, none of this happens overnight, but if we progress as fast as possible, we will generate that magic word that we have to feed every day, which is “trust.”

President Juan Manuel Santos

The majority of Colombians lacks confidence in a positive outcome, mainly because of a lack of confidence in both public institutions and the FARC, and to a lesser extent the United Nations.

Additionally, the country’s hard-right opposition that is at risk of being dragged before the transitional court for war crimes for years has tried to discredit the peace talks and subsequent peace process.

With also the UN, the national government and the FARC impeding journalists to do their job, they are less able to dispel myths or confirm facts that could strengthen public confidence in a process that internationally can count on broad support.

