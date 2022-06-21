Colombia hears former guerrilla chiefs over mass kidnappings

Colombia’s war crimes tribunal JEP on Tuesday began hearing former commanders of now-defunct guerrilla group FARC over the kidnapping of more than 20,000 people.

The JEP will be interrogating seven of the FARC’s former top commanders over the kidnapping of at least 21,396 people for three consecutive days.

The former guerrilla leaders admitted last year that they were directly and indirectly responsible for the guerrillas’ kidnapping practices that took place between 1990 and 2016.

Former guerrilla chiefs on trial

Rodrigo Londoño, a.k.a. “Timochenko”

The director of the former guerrillas’ political party was the FARC’s former top commander when the group demobilized in 2017. Londoño allegedly ordered to kidnap and kill members of the security forces while in charge of the guerrilla organization.

Pastor Alape

The former guerrillas’ reintegration coordinator became a key player in the FARC’s kidnapping practices after becoming one of the guerrillas’ finance chiefs in 1993.

Jorge Torres, a.k.a. “Pablo Catatumbo”

The senator of the former guerrillas’ political party, Comunes, kidnapped a Dutch diplomat in 1974 and voted in favor of using kidnapping to boast the FARC’s finances at a key guerrilla conference in 1982.

Julian Gallo, a.k.a. “Carlos Antonio Lozada

The Senator of the Comunes party was actively involved in the kidnapping of military officials when he was the FARC’s urban guerrilla commander between 1984 and 1993.

Ricardo Gonzalez, a.k.a. “Rodrigo Granda”

The FARC’s former “foreign minister” approved kidnapping for extortion purposes at a high-level meeting in 2000.

Milton de Jesus Toncel, a.k.a. “Joaquin Gomez”

The former commander of the FARC’s Southern Bloc” was, among other things, responsible for the 2002 kidnapping of former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt.

Jaime Alberto Parra, a.k.a. “Mauricio Jaramillo”

The FARC’s former medical chief coordinating kidnappings in the capital Bogota and allegedly ordered the assassination of victims whose families refused or weren’t able to pay the guerrillas’ ransom fee.

Hopes to find remains of missing persons

The hearings were supposed to be held earlier this month, but were postponed after the former FARC chiefs cited “a possible threat” to assassinate them.

According to the JEP, the indicted former guerrilla commanders were among the masterminds of the FARC’s mass kidnappings.

The hearings of the JEP are meant to clarify alleged FARC kidnapping cases and locate as many remains of presumably assassinated hostages as possible.

The FARC’s killing of hostages is one of the reasons that more than 120,000 people disappeared during the armed conflict.

Another branch of the transitional justice system, the Special Missing Persons Unit, has been conducting independent investigations to locate people who disappeared during the conflict.

Key masterminds dead or rearmed

Other alleged masterminds of the FARC’s kidnapping practices like former FARC commanders “Ivan Marquez,” “Romaña” and “El Paisa” abandoned the peace process before they could be taken to court.

Of the three former FARC commanders who founded the “Segunda Marquetalia” guerrilla group in 2019, only Marquez is still alive.

Other key players, like FARC founder “Tirofijo,” died before the guerrillas signed peace with former President Juan Manuel Santos in 2016.

The JEP investigation into the FARC’s kidnapping practices is one of seven that seek to clarify crimes against humanity committed by the guerrillas, the military and the private sector.