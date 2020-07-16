Colombia ‘governed by idiots’: influential political scientist

“We are governed by idiots,” one of Colombia’s most influential political scientists concluded after the vice-president’s virtual meeting with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Political scientist and philosopher Gilberto Tobon has gained notoriety over the past few years with his spot-on analyses of the country’s political situations, dilemmas and future.

After Vice-President Marta Lucia Ramirez told the OECD that Colombia’s poor were starving ” because they had no savings” when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Medellin scholar confirmed that his notoriety is also due to the fact he doesn’t beat around the bush.

The one maintained by the State, a faithful exponent of aporophobia and world champion for stupidity, believes that being poor is a decision. We are governed by idiots.

Political scientist Gilberto Tobon

No Nobel Prize for “Martuchis”

In the vice-president’s defense, “Martuchis” is not entirely maintained by the state, but also by her husband’s construction business with a drug trafficker.

While a World Stupidity Championship implied by Tobon doesn’t exist, Ramirez expressing her belief you can save money when you have none in a meeting with world leaders likely rules out the VP for a Nobel Prize for Economics.

Informal workers are the most affected by the temporary closures of activities during the pandemic, despite the aid, because they are people who had no savings.

Vice-President Marta Lucia Ramirez

Latest calls to resign

The VP’s comment at the virtual OECD meeting on social inclusion triggered the latest call for Ramirez, who has had trouble winning the hearts of the Colombian people, to resign.

Ramirez did receive the support of El Tiempo, the newspaper of corrupt banking conglomerate Grupo Aval that bankrolled the 2018 election campaign of President Ivan Duque, who Tobon called “the upside-down Robin Hood” after using the emergency to send more money to the banks than to healthcare and poverty prevention combined.