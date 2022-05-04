Colombia extradites legendary warlord “Otoniel” to US

Colombia’s authorities extradited former warlord “Otoniel” to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

The former commander of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC) was surrendered to American law enforcement officials in Bogota.

The extradition was opposed by victims who wanted “Otoniel” to respond for crimes against humanity in Colombia.

The victims additionally wanted the former warlord to reveal his allies in the security forces and the private sector.

In an attempt to prevent the extradition, victim organizations asked war crimes tribunal JEP to block the extradition.

The JEP agreed to reconsider its refusal to allow Otoniel to submit to the transitional justice system, but said it didn’t have the authority to overturn the Supreme Court’s approval of former warlord’s extradition.

The State Council provisionally suspended the extradition process, which allowed extra hearings about the former warlord’s crimes against humanity and his alleged accomplices.

Ahead of the extradition, Otoniel surrendered he JEP a list of 63 politicians, security officials and businessmen who allegedly were complicit in crimes committed by the AGC and its predecessor, the AUC.

The war rimes ordered criminal investigations into these alleged drug trafficking and terrorist associates last week.

Exceptional criminal record

Otoniel has been involved in Colombia’s armed conflict since 1985 and was a member of multiple illegal armed groups before assuming the command of the AGC.

Colombian courts have sentenced Otoniel to more than 40 years in prison for multiple crimes against humanity.

Prosecutors have been investigating the former AGC chief for more than 130 criminal charges, including terrorism.

The prosecution is additionally investigating top security officials for their alleged ties to the AGC.

US facilitating impunity?

The US Government has said Otoniel will only be tried for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The American embassy in Bogota has vowed to facilitate Colombian war crime investigations.

Colombian authorities have gone out of their way to obstruct these investigations, however.

An investigation by the war crimes tribunal was made impossible by the National Police.

A copy of recordings of Otoniel’s testimony before the Truth Commission was stolen from one of the investigators’ home.

Duque’s rush to get rid of Otoniel

President Ivan Duque has made it no secret he was in a rush to extradite Otoniel.

Multiple of the president’s political allies have been accused of having ties to the AGC and the AUC.

The drug trafficking organization of one of Otoniel’s former associates helped sponsor Duque’s presidential campaign in 2018.

The Supreme Court is investigating former President Alvaro Uribe for allegedly arranging mafia support for Duque’s political ambitions.