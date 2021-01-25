Colombia exceeds 2 million COVID infections month before planned vaccination drive

More than 2 million people have tested positive to COVID-19 over the past year, Colombia’s Health Ministry said Saturday as it is preparing a historic vaccination drive.

The total number of people with coronavirus registered by the ministry reached 2,015,485 on Sunday. The real number is likely higher because of undertesting.

Registered coronavirus infections

Of the registered cases, more than 131,943 people currently have COVID-19, including the country’s defense minister whose condition is allegedly critical but stable.

More than 50,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Colombia during the pandemic that worldwide has cost more than two million lives.

National Vaccination Plan

While the health ministry is waiting for the arrival of the first vaccines, which is expected to happen next month, health authorities are preparing the so-called National Vaccination Plan.

Both national and regional health authorities are preparing the refrigerators needed to keep vaccines below freezing point.

Regional health authorities have been instructed to identify the first line healthcare workers and people older than 80 who make up the priority group that will be vaccinated first.

National Vaccination Plan schedule

The ministry said Saturday that some 2,800 healthcare professionals have been prepared to take part in the vaccination drive.

The ministry released a list of locations where people will be able to receive their vaccines, but has yet to define a date to begin vaccination, which has seen delays in other parts of the world.

Congress calls extra session

Colombia’s senate said it would interrupt its three-month Christmas recess on Wednesday to monitor the progress of the National Vaccination Plan.

Several politicians have expressed their concern about the fact that some countries in Latin America have begun their mass vaccination program while Colombia’s authorities have yet to reveal the start date of the National Vaccination Plan.

Senators from rural regions have expressed their concern about the distribution of the vaccines to their often remote constituencies.