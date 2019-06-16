Colombia defeats Argentina 2-0 at Copa America debut

Colombia impressed friend and foe defeating football giant Argentina 2-0 on Saturday in both teams’ first game of the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.

“We have made history,” said team captain James Rodriguez after the game in which Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata secured a victory against the team of Lionel Messi.

Ahead of his debut at Colombia’s coach at an international tournament, trainer Carlos Queiroz said he wanted “a team that plays good football and entertains the people.”

Quieroz and his “Cafeteros” did exactly that, and more.

From the beginning, Colombia confidently took an offensive approach, visibly unimpressed they were playing against one of the best teams in the world.

No goals were scored in the first half, but Argentina also wasn’t able to form a threat for Colombia’s goalie, David Ospina.

This was different in the second half when neither team seemed willing to accept a draw.

Argentina took to the offense, putting significant pressure on Colombia’s defense. Had it not been for Ospina, who successfully prevented a goal by Leandro Paredes.

But just when Messi and his men appeared to be dominating game, Rodriguez surprised the Argentine defense with a pass forward to Martinez, who brilliantly volleyed the ball past Argentine goalie Franco Armani and marked 1-0.

The goal was a game changer and seemed to have disrupted Argentina’s momentum.

Messi was virtually powerless because of Wilmar Barrios, one of the best players of the game, who kept a close eye on his dangerous opponent.

The game was decided in the 85th minute when Zapata blasted the ball in the net behind Armani.

Así fuel el gol de Colombia ante @Argentina en su victoria 2-0. pic.twitter.com/ckfgZOuA1p — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 16, 2019

Colombia’s first victory over Argentina in 12 years almost automatically made the team the favorite of Group B where the Cafeteros still have to face Paraguay and Qatar, the middle-eastern invite to the tournament.

It most certainly boosted moral, both in Colombia and among those representing their country in Brazil.

“After so many years we defeated Argentina. This is very important,” said Rodriguez.