Colombia recalls ambassador from Venezuela

Colombia’s foreign ministry recalled the country’s ambassador in Venezuela on Monday after the controversial reelection of authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro.

Colombia and the remaining 13 countries that make up the so-called Lima Group jointly rejected the outcome of elections that were held in Venezuela on Sunday.

Lima Group

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Santa Lucia

According to the American nations, the elections “did not comply with the international standards for a democratic, free, fair and transparent process.”

The countries expressed their concern over the ongoing crisis in Venezuela that has triggered the largest migration in the hemisphere since the height of the Colombian armed conflict.

Colombia and its regional allies will organize a meeting to discuss the migrant flow that is causing humanitarian emergencies throughout the region.

The countries also vowed to block any financial support for the Venezuelan government and extend no loans unless the money would be spent on humanitarian aid for the population.

The gradual erosion of Venezuela’s democratic institutions spurred the government of President Juan Manuel Santos earlier to minimize ties. The country’s embassy was the last remaining point of contact between the neighboring countries.

