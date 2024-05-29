Colombia bans bullfighting

Colombia’s Congress passed a bill that bans bullfighting in the country.

The House of Congress voted in favor of the bill that had already been approved by the Senate.

Only two House representatives voted against the ban.

Before being sent to President Gustavo Petro for signing, a bicameral commission will have to approve minor changes made to the bill ahead of the House vote.

The bill that bans bullfighting also orders authorities to convert bullfighting rings into spaces reserved for other cultural activities.

The ban is a major victory for animal rights activists who have been campaigning against bullfighting for years.

The campaigns by the animal rights activists were opposed by a small but powerful elite that insisted that bullfighting ought to be maintained because of its cultural heritage.