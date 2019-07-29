Cali is Colombia’s third largest city and, together with the surrounding Valle del Cauca province, makes up 9.8% of the country’s economy.

Skip to

Skip to

Skip to

Cali’s GDP

Reliable data on Cali’s GDP and the sectors that are active in the economy do not exist, because national statistics agency DANE only analyzes municipal economic activity in Bogota. The Cali Mayor’s Office said earlier this year the Javeriana University would be providing this kind of data, but they have to publish their first economic studies on the city’s economy.

Cali’s GDP growth

Cali’s estimated economic growth has been similar to the national average.

Source: IMAE / DANE | More data on Colombia’s GDP

Income per capita in Cali (in pesos)

Cali’s income per capita, the annual average income, is considerably lower than the average of the country’s 13 largest cities.

Source: DANE

Inflation in Cali

Cali’s inflation rate has been virtually the same as that of Colombia.

Source: Central bank | More on inflation in Colombia

Cali’s unemployment rate

Cali’s unemployment rate is historically considerably higher than that of Colombia’s national average. This has slowly been adjusting, but the city still registered almost 12% unemployment in 2018.

Source: DANE | More data on labor and unemployment in Colombia

Cali poverty rate

Cali’s poverty rate have been slightly on the increase since 2016, but continue to be considerably lower than Colombia’s national average.

Source: DANE | More data on poverty and inequality in Colombia

Cali’s wealth distribution

Colombia’s government uses social stratification to determine citizens’ rights to government subsidies on public utilities. While it is commonly used to define social class, it is hardly an indication of the Cali’s wealth distribution.

Source: Fenalco | More data on poverty and inequality in Colombia

Cali’s GINI coefficient

Source: DANE

Satisfaction with living in Cali

Source: Cali Cómo Vamos

Skip to

La Pergola Clandestina

La Tertulia modern art museum

Parque San Antontio

Skip to

Find out why Cali is the salsa capital of the world

Visit the Petronio Alvarez festival, arguably the best in Colombia

Go to the zoo

Back to