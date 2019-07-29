Cali is Colombia’s third largest city and, together with the surrounding Valle del Cauca province, makes up 9.8% of the country’s economy.
Skip to
Summary | Map | Socio-economics | Places to go | Things to do | Crime and security | News archive
Skip to
Summary | Map | Socio-economics | Places to go | Things to do | Crime and security | News archive
Skip to
Summary | Map | Socio-economics | Places to go | Things to do | Crime and security | News archive
Cali’s GDP
Reliable data on Cali’s GDP and the sectors that are active in the economy do not exist, because national statistics agency DANE only analyzes municipal economic activity in Bogota. The Cali Mayor’s Office said earlier this year the Javeriana University would be providing this kind of data, but they have to publish their first economic studies on the city’s economy.
Cali’s GDP growth
Cali’s estimated economic growth has been similar to the national average.
Source: IMAE / DANE | More data on Colombia’s GDP
Income per capita in Cali (in pesos)
Cali’s income per capita, the annual average income, is considerably lower than the average of the country’s 13 largest cities.
Source: DANE
Inflation in Cali
Cali’s inflation rate has been virtually the same as that of Colombia.
Source: Central bank | More on inflation in Colombia
Cali’s unemployment rate
Cali’s unemployment rate is historically considerably higher than that of Colombia’s national average. This has slowly been adjusting, but the city still registered almost 12% unemployment in 2018.
Source: DANE | More data on labor and unemployment in Colombia
Cali poverty rate
Cali’s poverty rate have been slightly on the increase since 2016, but continue to be considerably lower than Colombia’s national average.
Source: DANE | More data on poverty and inequality in Colombia
Cali’s wealth distribution
Colombia’s government uses social stratification to determine citizens’ rights to government subsidies on public utilities. While it is commonly used to define social class, it is hardly an indication of the Cali’s wealth distribution.
Source: Fenalco | More data on poverty and inequality in Colombia
Cali’s GINI coefficient
Source: DANE
Satisfaction with living in Cali
Skip to
Summary | Map | Socio-economics | Places to go | Things to do | Crime and security | News archive
La Pergola Clandestina
La Tertulia modern art museum
Parque San Antontio