Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. (Image: Twitter)
Sports

Cabal and Farah win Colombia’s first-ever Wimbledon title

by Adriaan Alsema

Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah made sports history on Saturday, winning their country’s first ever Wimbledon title in the men’s doubles.

The two beat their French rivals Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in what the BBC describes as a “five-set thriller” that lasted almost five hours.

The Colombian duo won the game with 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.

Their feat in the UK is not just Colombia’s first-ever Wimbledon title, it is also the players’ first ever Grand Slam title.

 

Colombia Reports relies on your financial support. Please become our patron and support independent reporting from Colombia.