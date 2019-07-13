Cabal and Farah win Colombia’s first-ever Wimbledon title

Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah made sports history on Saturday, winning their country’s first ever Wimbledon title in the men’s doubles.

The two beat their French rivals Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in what the BBC describes as a “five-set thriller” that lasted almost five hours.

The Colombian duo won the game with 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.

A moment to treasure… Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah are #Wimbledon men’s doubles champions for the first time after being Mahut/Roger-Vasselin on Centre Court 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/i2rMHreMVb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

Their feat in the UK is not just Colombia’s first-ever Wimbledon title, it is also the players’ first ever Grand Slam title.