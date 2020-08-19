Brazil arrests former Avianca director on bribery charges

Brazilian authorities arrested the former top director of Colombia’s bankrupt flagship airliner Avianca on Wednesday on claims he paid bribes, according to BBC Brazil.

Controversial businessman German Efromovich, was arrested with his brother Jose because their Brazilian shipyard company Eisa – Ilha SA allegedly paid $732,000) in bribes to Brazilian oil company Transpetro.

In Brazil, Transpetro has been at the center of the bribery scandal internationally known as the Odebrecht bribery scandal.

Colombian authorities are investigating if Avianca officials close to Efromovich sought bribes from European airplane manufacturer Airbus in 2014.

The Brazilian bribery charges do not implicate Avianca, which saw Efromovich kicked off the board by United Airlines in 2019.

Efromovich’s arrest in Sau Paulo are the latest escalation of the former Avianca CEO mounting legal problems in multiple countries, including the United States.