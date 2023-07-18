At least 14 killed in central Colombia landslide

At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday when a landslide struck a village in central Colombia.

The landslide in Naranjal, a village in the Cundinamarca province, was caused by excessive rainfall.

Among the fatal victims three minors, according to the Governor’s Office.

The landslide cut off traffic between the capital Bogota and Colombia’s eastern plains.

Regional authorities have declared an emergency to boost funds to mitigate the disaster.

According to Colombia’s disaster response coordinator, Olmedo Lopez, the landslide “practically disappeared the village.”

Rescue workers have been investigating how many people may be buried.

The torrential rain practically wiped out the village, leaving 20 houses under the debris of the mud stream. Many of the families are searching for their family members. We do not have a report of missing persons because it is complex; but we are accompanying the families. We hope that in the next hours we will be able to arrive with the air force to the territory.

UNGDR director Olmedo Lopez