At least 11 killed in central Colombia landslide

At least 11 people were killed after a landslide hit homes in a town in central Colombia on Thursday, local authorities said.

The landslide in Marquetalia, Caldas, around 2:30AM was caused by heavy rainfall that is due to the country’s second rainy season this year.

Three people from the Aldea neighborhood in the small town were still missing after dawn, the regional disaster management chief told newspaper El Tiempo.

Twenty-eight people were reportedly rescued from the rubble by first responders and neighbors.

Landslides are common in the mountainous parts of Colombia, particularly during rainy season.

A landslide in the capital of the Caldas province, Manizales, killed 17 people in April last year.

