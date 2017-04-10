The Vatican is considering allowing Pope Francis to visit Mocoa, the city in southern Colombia that lost hundreds of its inhabitants in mudslides last week, reported Caracol Radio.

Citing sources within the national government, Caracol reported that the committee organizing the papal visit is currently studying whether the conditions in the half-destroyed town allow a visit of the Catholic Church highest clergy in September.

The Vatican’s ambassador in Colombia, Apostolic Nuncio Ettore Balestrero, visited the disaster site Thursday last week, the radio station reported.

So far, the Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis will visit the cities of Bogota, Medellin, Cartagena and Villavicencio.

Vatican studying papal visit to south Colombia’s disaster-struck Mocoa: report was last modified: by