Juan Manuel Santos approval ratings

The approval rating of Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos is regularly measured by four pollsters; Gallup Colombia, Centro Nacional de Consultoria, Datexco and Ipsos-Napoleon Franco.

While CNC measures the president’s popularity and approval monthly, Gallup does so every two months and Ipsos approximately two times a year.

CNC polls the presidential approval among 1,000 in the country’s largest cities and in smaller towns in all Colombian regions. Gallup interviews 1,200 in Colombia’s five largest cities. Ipsos interviews 1,000 people in the country’s 13 largest cities.

Santos’ approval rating since taking office

