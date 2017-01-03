Colombia’s James Rodriguez to remain at Real Madrid: Zidane

Colombia soccer star James Rodriquez is to remain at Spanish club Real Madrid despite mounting transfer speculation according to comments made by the club manager on Tuesday.

With the January transfer window open, speculation is rife that the out of favor midfielder is set to leave the Spanish capital but manager Zinedine Zidane has moved to dispel the suggestions stating that he wants James to stay.

“I have spoken with him and told him that I want him to be here at the best club in the world,” Zidane told the assembled media ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash against Sevilla adding that “James is ultimately a Madrid player, an important player.”

James was left out of the Real Madrid team for the Club World Cup final last month and subsequently hinted that he may leave the club.

“I can’t guarantee that I’ll stay at Real Madrid after the winter window,” Rodriguez told the media after Madrid’s Club World Cup win.

Despite this disappointment and consistent rumors of interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, Zidane insists that the issue has been resolved and the Cucuta-born star will remain at the Bernabeau.

“When you don’t play in a final, you get angry,” said Zidane in Tuesday’s press conference adding that “I understand that sometimes it’s difficult, but it’s difficult for everyone. It’s already in the past. Now we want to look at what lies ahead.”

Since top scoring at the 2014 World Cup and moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid from Monaco for €80 million, the Colombian attacker has struggled with consistency in his performances.

He enjoyed an excellent debut season under coach Carlo Ancelotti scoring 17 goals and providing 18 assists in all competitions but subsequently fell out of favor with former coach Rafa Benitez and has a frayed relationship with current boss Zinedine Zidane.

The attitude and application of the Colombia captain on the field has been questioned in some quarters this season and as a result Zidane has opted to restrict his game time.

With Real Madrid banned from signing players in this window due to breaking the rules over youth transfers, if James is to move it is more likely that it would be in the summer.