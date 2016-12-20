Colombia vs. Brazil in charity match for Chapecoense victims

Colombia and Brazil will play a friendly match on January 25 to raise money for the victims of the air crash last month that killed 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense.

The match is set for Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhao stadium, which was the venue for athletics during the Olympics. The Brazil team will be composed only of players with local clubs and will not include stars like Neymar who play in Europe.

Nineteen Chapecoense players were killed in the crash just outside Medellin, Colombia, as the team headed to play Colombian club Atletico Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana, Latin America’s No. 2 club tournament.

Also on January 25, Chapecoense will play its first match since the disaster, facing Brazilian club Joinville in a national tournament.

That match will be played at Chapeco’s stadium in southern Brazil.