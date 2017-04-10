.
Amazonas is the most southern state of Colombia, bordering Venezuela, Brazil and Peru. Most of the department consists of dense rainforest.
Because of its inaccessible forests and remote location from the country’s main economic hubs, Amazonas is one of the least populated states in Colombia.
Amazonas is arguably the country’s most ecologically diverse states and of major importance for the feeding of the main Amazon river in Brazil.
The state capital is the border city of Leticia, an important trade hub because of its borders to Brazil, Venezuela and Peru.
Skip to
Top | Summary | Map | Socio-economic statistics | Tourism
Amazonas news | Amazonas travel articles
Capital: Leticia
Governor: Carlos Arturo Rodriguez (Green Alliance)
Territory: 42,342 square mile
Represents: 9.6%
Population: 76,243
Population density: 0.68/km2
Represents: 0.16%
GDP: $189 million
Represents: 0.06%
Poverty level: Not measured
GINI coefficient: Not measured.
Skip to
Top | Summary | Map | Socio-economic statistics | Tourism
Amazonas news | Amazonas travel articles
Skip to
Top | Summary | Map | Socio-economic statistics | Tourism
Amazonas news | Amazonas travel articles
Amazonas’ tiny economy — it contributes only 0.07% to Colombia’s national GDP — is mainly concentrated around the capital Leticia.
The city’s economy depends mostly on tourism and cross-border trade. The rest of the department mainly consists of rainforest.
The city’s and state’s economy has traditionally shown a different dynamic than that of the country, whose GDP growth is mostly dependent on activities in the capital Bogota other other economically important regions. Amazonas is mainly dependent on tourism and trade with border communities in Brazil, Venezuela and Peru.
GDP
Economic growth
Economic contribution per sector
Skip to
Top | Summary | Map | Socio-economic statistics | Tourism
General | Places to visit | Things to do | Registered tourism operators
Amazonas is one of the best places in Colombia for ecotourism. Its remoteness to the rest of the country has long kept the department and its capital Leticia free from political or drug-trafficking related violence that still is an issue for example along Colombia’s Pacific coast.
The city has a history of receiving foreign visitors, mainly from the neighboring countries Brazil, Venezuela and Peru and is ideal for entering the Amazon jungle, globally recognized as the lungs of the earth..
Skip to
Top | Summary | Map | Socio-economic statistics | Tourism
General | Places to visit | Things to do | Registered tourism operators
Leticia
Monkey island
Amacayucu
Skip to
Top | Summary | Map | Socio-economic statistics | Tourism
General | Places to visit | Things to do | Registered tourism operators
Sailing the Amazon river
Exotic fruit shopping in Leticia
Doing the Amazon jungle dive
Skip to
Top | Summary | Map | Socio-economic statistics | Tourism
General | Places to visit | Things to do | Registered tourism operators
|Ecodestinos Viajes y Turismo EU
|Carrera 10 6-67 Barrio Centro
|+573174415529
|[email protected]
|Amazonas jungle Trips
|Carrera 6 6-25
|+5785927377
|[email protected]
|Colombia Amazon expedition
|Calle 7 6-16
|+573103286755
|Sancocho Tours
|Calle 4 6-53
|+5785925966
|[email protected]
|Paraiso Ecologico
|Carrera 11 6-106
|+5785925111
|[email protected]
|Selvaventura
|Carrera 9 6-85
|+5785923977
|[email protected]
|Amaturs
|Carrera 10 7-36
|+573144142699
|[email protected]
|Yahuarkayak Tours
|Via Los Lagos KM2 La Cholita
|+5785925306
|[email protected]
|Marasha Tours
|Carrera 10 7-55
|+5785926700
|[email protected]
|Borugo
|Via Los Lagos Las Veraneras casa 102
|+5785927340
|[email protected]
|Cafamaz
|Carrera 11 6-80 Barrio Centro
|+5785927846
|[email protected]
|Turamazonas Leticia
|Carrera 11 6-107
|+5785925203
|[email protected]
|Aviatur Ecodestinos Leticia
|Calle 7 10-78 Barrio Centro
|+573174415529
|[email protected]
|Amazonia.com
|Carrera 11 8-104 Barrio Centro
|+5785927036
|[email protected]
|Manguare
|Carrera 11 9-42 Local 1
|+5785923708
|[email protected]
|Pirarucu Tours
|Calle 13 10-45
|+5785927665
|[email protected]
|Yurupary Tours
|Calle 8 7-26 LOCAL 2
|+5785926529
|[email protected]
|Mamanzoo Zafari Tours
|Calle 11A 1A-79 Barrio Iane
|+573144912981
|[email protected]
Support Colombia Reports with a voluntary $5 subscription