Amazonas is the most southern state of Colombia, bordering Venezuela, Brazil and Peru. Most of the department consists of dense rainforest.

Because of its inaccessible forests and remote location from the country’s main economic hubs, Amazonas is one of the least populated states in Colombia.

Amazonas is arguably the country’s most ecologically diverse states and of major importance for the feeding of the main Amazon river in Brazil.

The state capital is the border city of Leticia, an important trade hub because of its borders to Brazil, Venezuela and Peru.

Capital: Leticia

Governor: Carlos Arturo Rodriguez (Green Alliance)

Territory: 42,342 square mile

Represents: 9.6%

Population: 76,243

Population density: 0.68/km2

Represents: 0.16%

GDP: $189 million

Represents: 0.06%

Poverty level: Not measured

GINI coefficient: Not measured.

Amazonas’ tiny economy — it contributes only 0.07% to Colombia’s national GDP — is mainly concentrated around the capital Leticia.

The city’s economy depends mostly on tourism and cross-border trade. The rest of the department mainly consists of rainforest.

The city’s and state’s economy has traditionally shown a different dynamic than that of the country, whose GDP growth is mostly dependent on activities in the capital Bogota other other economically important regions. Amazonas is mainly dependent on tourism and trade with border communities in Brazil, Venezuela and Peru.

GDP

Economic growth

Economic contribution per sector

Amazonas is one of the best places in Colombia for ecotourism. Its remoteness to the rest of the country has long kept the department and its capital Leticia free from political or drug-trafficking related violence that still is an issue for example along Colombia’s Pacific coast.

The city has a history of receiving foreign visitors, mainly from the neighboring countries Brazil, Venezuela and Peru and is ideal for entering the Amazon jungle, globally recognized as the lungs of the earth..

Leticia

Monkey island

Amacayucu

Sailing the Amazon river

Exotic fruit shopping in Leticia

Doing the Amazon jungle dive

