5 things to know about Colombia’s new police code

Colombia’s police will be code giving law enforcers “special powers” will come into effect on Monday with the majority of the senate claiming the bill is fair and serves “to promote peaceful co-existence.”

The New Code of Police and Coexistence replaces the one that was in force since 1970 and was not in line with social and behavioral changes.

The evolution of the Code was deemed necessary due to the evident transformation of social realities, behavior and penalties for offenders that have changed so dramatically over a period of half a century.

It also conforms to the 1991 Constitution and is considered an essential tool to combat with greater certainty the crimes that affect daily citizenship.

Here are 5 things to look out for from January 30:

1. Police officers must not be “disrespected”

The new code makes provision for the protection of the police in the street, in that they must not be subjected to abuse, verbal or otherwise.

Any citizen who “attacks, disrespects or challenges” a police officer may be subject to a fine of $22.

2. Police may enter your home without a warrant

The new laws stipulate that a police officer may enter your home without a warrant in the case of an emergency.

The entrance to a house without judicial order, is only allowed in cases of urgency or of imminent danger for the life of a person.

Specifically, this includes cases of violence or physical abuse.

3. LGBI community to be protected from abuse

Colombia’s LGBT community will be protected from being targets of abuse from other citizens.

Attacks for verbal abuse against a member of these communities will result in a fine of $225.

4. Citizens who do not carry their ID will be heavily fined

The new code obligates citizens to carry their identity card with them at all times.

Failure to do so will be considered to be “interfering with a police order” and will “obstruct the police procedure.”

Citizens not carrying their “cedula” will be subject to a fine of $266, which is roughly $11 more than a monthly minimum wage.

5. Keep the music down and your pets in order

The new code approves intervention in cases of noisy pets or loud music within urban areas.

In cases of noisy parties, the code authorizes the deactivation of sound equipment or speakers that generate high noise levels and interrupt the tranquility of a neighborhood. The organizers of noisy block parties can be fined for $112.

In the case of pets, it will be possible to correct or sanction the owners who do not comply with norms of coexistence or possession of the same.

Those who do not collect the needs of their pets in public spaces or places and for walking without collar or muzzle (in case of dangerous breeds) will have to pay $28.